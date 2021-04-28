Spread the love



















‘Covid Warrior’ 5-Month Pregnant Doctor Pursuing MD in Mluru Succumbs to Covid-19. Dr C C Maha Basheer, a native of Kozhikode was under treatment for COVID-19 in Indiana Hospital, Mangaluru where she died on Tuesday, 27 April.

Mangaluru: It is very sad to note the ‘Frontline Corona Warriors including Doctors among others who sacrificed their lives while saving patients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are risking their lives and many are dying from the virus. The coronavirus pandemic is upending life on a global level as we know it. Clearly, the coronavirus outbreak situation cannot be taken lightly. While on the one hand people are largely confined to their homes with businesses and educational institutions all shut down in an attempt to contain the virus, on the other hand, doctors, healthcare workers, and medical staff members are leading the battle against COVID-19 from the front. Putting their own lives at risk with selfless determination for the sake of saving lives, they truly are our heroes in these challenging times.

While they are putting their own health, families, and most importantly their own lives at risk, the least we can do is appreciate their efforts and cooperate by staying safe indoors. Needless to say, doctors, nurses and people working in healthcare sectors are particularly vulnerable to the highly infectious disease. In response to the global pandemic, the under-resourced doctors are facing unprecedented challenges. The list of the sleep-deprived heroes includes doctors, nurses, medical cleaners, pathologists, paramedics, ambulance drivers, and healthcare administrators. In the fight against coronavirus, the brave medical army stands strong with thermometers, stethoscopes, and ventilators as their weapons. Not to forget, medical researchers are working day in and night out against all odds, hoping to find the antidote to the disease.

And here we have a young lady doctor 25-year-old and five months pregnant who has lost her life to this deadly virus. The doctor, identified as 25-year-old C C Maha Basheer, a native of Kozhikode was under treatment for COVID-19 at the Indiana Hospital, Mangaluru where she died on Tuesday, 27 April. As per the family, The family Dr Basheer had tested negative for COVID-19 two days ago but remained under treatment in the hospital due to breathing difficulties. She was five months pregnant at the time and attempts to save her unborn child also failed.

Dr Basheer, who comes from a family of medical practitioners was married to doctor Dr Savafar of Kasaragod eight months ago and was pursuing her MD at Kanachur Medical College, in the outskirts of Mangaluru. She was the daughter of C C Abdul Basheer and Mrs Nazriya Basheer. Her body was buried at the Stadium Juma Masjid in Kozhikode. Apart from this doctor, another female frontline worker from Kerala also lost her life to the infection on Tuesday. Aswathi, a native of Wayanad who used to work as a lab technician at the Public Health lab in Sulthan Bathery in the City died of COVID-19 despite having taken both the vaccine shots.

In conclusion, every day, selfless warriors are giving it their all in health-care settings while cutting themselves off from their families and loved ones. The sacrifice that they are making for the safety and welfare of humanity is priceless and deserves lifelong gratitude on our end. Most importantly, we must reassess the value healthcare workers hold in our lives and the kind of treatment they get from us. Among the several lessons this coronavirus pandemic has been teaching us, the biggest one is to find ways to sufficiently invest in the better and more efficient medical fraternity and give medical professionals the respect, compensation and infrastructure that they truly deserve once this crisis is over. Moreover, the world needs to work towards advancement in medical research and technology. Nothing will be a greater tribute to the health-care workers than this.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, healthcare professionals have not only experienced the gratification of healing patients and saving their lives but have also lost many battles along the way. On top of that, many doctors have even sacrificed their own lives in the line of duty. Doctors and healthcare workers have been risking their lives to save all of us. They are also risking the lives of their family members, which indeed is a huge sacrifice. On top of that, the shortage of face masks, shields, and protective gear is not helping. And this makes the efforts of the medical workers even more extraordinary. They deserve all the appreciation and support. Humanity will always be grateful to them for what they are doing during these unprecedented times. The respect for healthcare professionals has grown manifolds in the hearts of people.

Doctors face contagious disease daily, as they work round the clock to keep the situation under control. However, with the rising cases, it was inevitable for someone within the medical field to contract the viral infection. That being said, we need to appreciate the heroic efforts of this courageous and inspiring doctor C C Maha Basheer who lost her life while saving the lives of COVID-19 patients. Team Mangalorean expresses heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Basheer family. May Dr Maha Basheer’s Soul Rest In Peace!