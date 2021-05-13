Spread the love



















Covid Warriors of TuluNadu: Felicitation of front line workers by Tulu Koota Kuwait

The current corona pandemic is upending life on a global scale. During this crisis time, the people around the globe are largely confined to their homes with lockdown, businesses and educational institutions shut down in an attempt to contain the virus. At the same time, the front line workers, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, and medical staff members are daily fighting the battle against COVID-19 from the front.

“A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.” – Joseph Campbell.

Putting their own lives at risk with selfless determination for the sake of saving lives, our frontline workers are our heroes in these challenging times. Never underestimate the power of one individual. While you recognize that you are part of a team and that you can’t do everything yourself, you also know that you have an essential role to play. And it’s all of those roles coming together that make the magic happen.

We, the Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK) family, would remember and greatly appreciate the commitment and efforts of all our frontline workers and their contribution during this difficult times, both individually and as part of the broader effort to manage this health crisis.

In this effort, Tulu Koota Kuwait, one of the prestigious associations in Kuwait, is always at the forefront in recognizing our Tulunadu Covid Warriors, who have been working round the clock in various hospitals in Kuwait to serve the people of homeland and motherland.

Though it was lockdown time and gatherings were prohibited, Tulukoota Kuwait made an effort to reach them at their homes and honor them with a Memento and appreciation certificate. Around 200 Covid warriors, including doctors, nurses, other staff members, were honored, and others who volunteered tirelessly during the pandemic time. It was a small positive gesture undertaken by the TKK to uplift the spirits of our frontline workers for their dedication, hard work and noble deeds.

President, Management, and All Committee Members of Tulu Koota Kuwait wholeheartedly appreciate the selfless service of our beloved health care workers for their continued work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

12th May is celebrated as International Nurses Day. We profusely thank our dear nurses for taking care of people during the most challenging times. Thanks for your dedication and patience.