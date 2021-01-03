Spread the love



















Covishield roll out in coming weeks



New Delhi: Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII) said on Sunday that the Covishield, India’s first Covid-19 vaccine will roll out in the coming weeks.

Poonawalla said SII risks on stockpiling the vaccine have paid off.

His statement came minutes after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) announced the approval for Covishield developed by AstraZenca and Oxford. Poonawalla added the vaccine is safe, effective and ready for rollout.

“Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks”, he said in a tweet.

“Thank you Hon. Sri@narendramodiJi, Hon. Sri@drharshvardhanJi @MoHFW_INDIA @ICMRDELHI @DBTIndia #DCGI_India @UniofOxford @AstraZeneca @gavi @GaviSeth @gatesfoundation and @BillGates for your support”, he added.