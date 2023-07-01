Cow Slaughter Prevention & Anti-Conversion Act should not be repealed – Bhadraanand Hemachandran

Being a Sanyasi and an old RSS member, I like to tell the truth. In the state of Karnataka, some of the BJP leaders are Hindus by birth, but they will never adhere to the Sanatana Dharma. I was dissatisfied with the previous BJP administration and had expressed my concerns to the appropriate authorities several times.

At the same time, the most commendable thing the BJP has done for Karnataka is the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Prevention Act and the Prohibition of Conversion Act. The primary essential characters that ruined the BJP in Karnataka were three —, one —, two —, and one —. Only because of the seven nefarious elements of the BJP mentioned above did the Congress Party gain power in Karnataka this time.

The Congress government should not emulate Mr Pinarayi Vijayan’s and Mrs Mamata Banerjee’s anti-Hindu stances. We can stop the attacks of the external enemy, but it is complicated to stop the greatest enemy, arrogance, which attacks us from the inside. So Congress should never imitate the BJP and invite a bad fate.

The Congress government should never forget that this time most Sanatanis’ voted for Congress because of the bad character of the BJP leaders. Karnataka is the land of Sanatanis, so never hurt the sentiments of our people in the name of political rivalry. The soul of this country is Sanatanic culture, and the real Kannadigas will never allow any force to destroy it. Remember, it has always been dharma-conscious monks who have protected our country and culture from enemies, and they will undoubtedly continue their duty like that.

Submitted by: Bhadraanand Hemachandran, Seer, Egalitarian, Philanthropist, Voice of the Marginalized & Prognosticator Award Winner.

About the Author: http://shorturl.at/bHT12 +91 8547574757

