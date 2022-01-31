Cows found dead in MP cowshed, sparks BJP-Cong spat



Bhopal: A large number cows were found dead in a cowshed in Berasia town in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district leading to a political slugfest in the state. Following which, the district administration to order for an investigation in the matter.

A video surfaced on social media earlier in the day showing a large number of carcasses at the cowshed that triggered a political slugfest between the Congress and the state ruling BJP. Considering the gravity of the matter, Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania visited the cowshed.

After an inspection, Lavania directed to lodge an FIR against the cowshed management.

The collector directed the Berasia SDM to take action against the cowshed director for collecting the carcasses at one place and not carrying out the last rites as per guidelines.

He also ordered an investigation into the matter involving the officials of local administration.

Further, the collector ordered for an autopsy of carcasses to know the cause of death of the bovines.

The district administration has asked the state Animal Husbandry Department to carry out a health check-up of all cows in such facilities across the district.

In the meantime, leaders from both – the BJP and the Congress – launched a war of words on social media, levelling allegations on each other.

Senior Congress leader and two-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Divijaya Singh, who often seen vocal on such issues, accused the BJP of being involved in a trade in cow bones and leather.

Meanwhile, Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh alleged a trade in cow bones and leather was going on in this cowshed, which he claimed was run by a woman BJP leader.

Singh claimed, “Trade of cow bone and leather in Berasia has been going on for many years in the Gaushala (cowshed) run by BJP leader Shandilya. Today more than 500 cows were found dead. A case of cow slaughter should be registered on the board of directors of this cowshed.”

He demanded that the grants received by the cowshed in previous years should also be investigated.

Similarly, senior Congress spokesperson, K.K. Mishra, accused the BJP-led state government of suppressing the issue to hide the truth in the matter. “Those who use cow-mother for their political business, now have started suppressing the issue.”

Responding to the allegations, BJP leader, Pankaj Chaturevdi, said, “BJP is committed to the protection of cows and the district administration has ordered an investigation.”

“The Congress is trying to make it an issue for their political gains,” he added.