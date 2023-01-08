CP Shashi Kumar and ACP Geetha Flag Off Hero Cycles ‘Mangalore Cyclothon-23’

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar and ACP Geetha Flag Off Hero Cycles ‘Mangalore Cyclothon-23’

Mangaluru: Tring, Tring, Tring .., Mangalore woke up to the Tring.. Tring bells ringing from cycles of thousands of cyclists riding Mangalore’s first mega ride of the year 2023, the HERO CYCLES MANGALURU CYCLOTHON 2023.

Most popular & professionally managed cycling club, WE R CYCLING, in association with Hero Cycles, Ideal Ice Cream, Kasharp Fitness and Taj Cycles organised this event for all cycling enthusiasts of Mangalore to spread awareness of Cycling and Road Safety.

Though the official flag-off for the event was 7:15 am, kids from various schools, their parents and regular cyclists had started assembling at the start point opposite Mangala Stadium as early as 5:30 am, and by 6:30, 1,060 cyclists had gathered to show their support towards cycling.

Mangalore City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS, a keen cyclist himself who had completed a 200km ride the previous night, came to the Cyclothon on his bicycle, wearing his professional cycling attire. Asst. Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geetha Kulkarni, Owner of Ideal Ice-cream Mukund Kamath, owner of Kasharp Fitness, Anand Prabhu, Area Manager of HERO CYCLES Imtiaz, and owner of TAJ CYCLE CO. S M Muthalib joined the gathering at the starting point.

Before the inaugural ceremony, addressing the cycling enthusiasts, CP Shashi Kumar said, “Good morning to all the Cycling enthusiasts who gathered here for Cyclothon – 2023. Through this platform, I would like to thank Joseph Pereira for his dedication towards cycling. He used to come to my house daily at 5 am and wake me up to go cycling. Earlier whenever there was any Cycling event, I was invited to the inaugural programme, I was hesitant to take part because I had that feeling that it is just a show-off. But on January 6 night, I peddled with Joseph Pereira along with his entire team for 200 km. Today, I feel proud to take part in this cyclotron flagging-off ceremony. I wish everyone a very happy new year and a safe ride”.

The Cyclothon was flagged off at 7:15 am, by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar along with ACP (Traffic) Geetha Kulkarni in front of the Mangala Stadium, passing through Lady Hill, City Corporation, PVS, Bunts Hostel, Jyothi Circle, Hampankatta, Clock Tower, MG Road Lady Hill, culminated at the CANARA School Grounds, Urwa. An ambulance provided by AJ Hospitals, Mangalore and an Electric backup vehicle provided by Taj Cycles, followed the riders from beginning to end to ensure their safety.

More than 50 volunteers, stationed at various junctions guided the cyclists en route and the entire traffic police team, helping to manage the early morning traffic to ensure safer roads both for the cyclists and the traffic.

Addressing the gathering at the CANARA School Grounds, ACP Geetha Kulkarni highlighted that along with safer cycling, everyone needs to respect and follow road safety rules, to ensure the spirit of safer roads for everyone.

WERC member, BUNTY RAJ – the owner of Lakshmi Cloth Stores handed over gift vouchers to 5 lucky cyclists during the lucky draw contest exclusively for the kids.

Two bicycles were up for grabs for the registered participants through the lucky draw contest. The guests Geeta Kulkarni and Mukund Kamath drew the winning tickets from the lot.

Payal D Rai was lucky to get the girls’ cycle and Master Nahyan Ahmed got the boys’ cycles, which were sponsored by HERO CYCLES and handed over by TAJ CYCLE Co to the Winners.

Members of team WE R CYCLING who not only organised the event but also helped during the ride were wholeheartedly supported by members of the MANGALORE RUNNERS CLUB as volunteers in managing the entire event. Team WeRC would like to thank the police department for their wholehearted support for the Cyclothon- 2023.