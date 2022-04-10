CP Shashi Kumar Flags off Land Trades ProRide Cyclothon Edition 1

Mangaluru: To mark the World Health Day, Land Trades in association with WeRC and Mangalore Cycling Club organized a ProRide Cyclothon Edition 1, from Milestone 25, Balmatta here on April 10.

The programme began with welcoming the gathering. Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS flagged off the Cyclothon edition 1.

Speaking to the mediapersons Police commissioner said, “Today Land Trades has organized a ProRide Cyclothon which is a good move. Nowadays people are health conscious and Cycling is a very good exercise. I am also a cycling enthusiast. I request people to commute by cycle, Cycling is the best way to remain healthy and fit, if you want to remain healthy and save the environment, take up cycling and ride every day for at least 10 to 15 km. Commute by cycle to college and schools, and be the ambassadors of the green revolution”.

SR Joseph Pereira was felicitated on the occasion by CP Shashi Kumar and Chairman of Land Trades Srinath Hebbar with Shawl, memento, fruits, and citation.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar also participated in the ProRide Cyclothon.