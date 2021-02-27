Spread the love



















CP Shashi Kumar Inaugurates Annual Conference, Workshop on Work & Responsibilities of ASI’s and ARSI’s

Mangaluru: After taking charge as Police Commissioner of Mangalore City Commissionerate, Shashi Kumar IPS is trying to bring changes in the police system. Police personnel work round the clock to maintain law and order in the city. The ASIs have no weekly off, and they work for all seven days of the week. Keeping their health, fitness and family life in mind, Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar, along with DCP Law and Order, lined-up some programmes for the police personnel and their families. On February 27, a programme on fitness sessions, financial management, and duties of the officers was held at the Netravati Hall, Zilla Panchayat Premises, Urva.

On February 27, prior to the workshop at 7 am, a Health awareness talk was held by Dr Devishree Shetty, followed by a health check-up by Dr Manjunath and Team from Father Muller Medical College and Hospital.

The programme began with an invocation. Police Inspector of Urva Station Sheriff welcomed the gathering.

The Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS inaugurated the programme by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries on the dais.

Addressing the gathering, Shashi Kumar said, “We have organized an annual conference for ASI’s and ARSI’s and a workshop on Work & Responsibilities. Yesterday we held a programme for ASI’s and their families. Today we have organized a health awareness camp for ASIs. Along with that, we have held a conference for ASI’s so that they should know their roles and responsibilities as SHO’s, investigation procedures, financial management, healthy lifestyle and adopting healthy eating habits. After the conference, all the ASI’s and their families will have a picnic at the Pilikula Zoo and Amusement Park. The Police personnel work hard throughout the year to eliminate various crimes, and also, during the time of elections, they go to other states to perform their duties. This is an opportunity for the ASIs to update themselves and exchange their ideas as ASI’s.”

Shashi Kumar further said, “We have already organized a health screening camp for Women police and a conference for them to understand the laws and acts related to Women’s issues. Following a get-together, the women police enjoyed a Kannada Movie at the City Centre Mall, where they met and interacted with other women police. The picnic for women police and their family members at Dr Shivarama Karantha Pilikula Nisarga Dhama was very successful as most women police got an opportunity to meet the women police from other stations. We will hold more such programmes for police personnel in the coming days.”

Shashi Kumar also said, “If we hold such programmes, you will understand what the public wants from you? This conference is to strengthen your base and understand the responsibilities of ASIs. Police families are all equal since we all wear the same uniform, only the ranks are different. During the COVID pandemic, all of you have done your duties well, and some have suffered from Corona but as soon as you have recovered, you were back on duty. Many of the police personnel who have served more than 35 years in the department should be remembered. DCP Law and Order Hariram Shakar and DCP Crime and Traffic Vinay Goankar have strived hard to organize this programme. The doctors, too, have worked hand in hand during the COVID-19 Pandemic. A big salute to the doctors, especially Fr Muller Hospital, for serving the public for many years. I hope this workshop will strengthen your working spirit and expect good results from all of you”.

Dr Manjunath briefed on the health tips and said, “In the campus, after the check-up, we realized 60% of the police personnel have hypertension, and 20% of the police are diabetic. It is not an easy family life when you have a hectic job and have to deal with people when you are under stress. We need to balance our diet with enough protein and carbohydrates. After 45 years of age, we need to have medical check-up regularly. Those who are above 60 years should go for a Prostate gland test because 80% of the people above 80 years of age have problems with the prostate. If you have BP or hypertension, don’t neglect it.”

PSI Jagadish and ASI Jagannath briefed on Investigation procedures. General Manager Marketing Karnataka Bank delivered a talk on Financial Management. In-charge, Deputy Director of Forensic Science Laboratory Mangaluru Kasthuri Odeyar delivered a talk on FSL. Mohit Malli and Team from Atom Fitness Centre delivered a talk on a Healthy lifestyle and adopting healthy eating habits.

The closing ceremony will be held at the Commissioner’s office at 5:00 pm. Lunch was arranged at the Pilikula Nisargadhama, where all the ASI’s and ASRI’s along with their families, will be taken.

DCP Law and Order Hariram Shakar and DCP Crime and Traffic Vinay Goankar, ACP – Central Sub-Division M Jagdish and others were also present.

Pics by Astel Pereira, Team Mangalorean