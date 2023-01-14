CP Shashi Kumar Inaugurates National Road Safety Week with Theme ‘Save yourself to Save your Family’

Mangaluru: With the Theme “Save yourself to Save your Family”, the National Road Safety Week 2023 was inaugurated by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS at the Fiza Nexus Mall, Pandeshwar, here on January 14.

The programme began with an invocation. The Road Safety Week was inaugurated by Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries on the dais. ‘Road Safety Week’ Placards were unveiled on the occasion.

In his keynote address, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar said, “Ministry of Road Transport and Highways observe the Road Safety Week from January 11 to 17, 2023. To mark, Road Safety week, we have organized a Road safety awareness programme for the public. In this modern era, every human being uses the road to commute. In three years in Mangaluru, more than 500 accidents took place and in 2020, 100 persons lost their lives and 600 were injured. In 2021, 107 died and 700 were injured. In 2022, 126 died and 800 were injured. All are aware that accidents take place and many people are injured but most people think that it’s not me, it’s someone else. But we all have responsibilities to avoid accidents from happening. To create awareness among people, we the police department hold various programmes for the School and college students, drivers and road users”.

Addressing the gathering Dr Jagadish Chandra MDS said, “I am very happy to take part in this programme. When I was in my first year of PUC, I met with an accident and suffered a lot. After my accident, my mother advised me to join BDS and treat the accident victims. I was interested to pursue my engineering but my mother advised me to become a doctor and treat accident victims. When I treat patients, I understand their pain. We donate Blood which is Godly work but we should not donate blood to the road”.

Recalling a story of a boy who lost his eyes in an accident, Dr Jagadish said, “The boy met with an accident and lost his eyes. His parents came to me and requested to do something to get his sight back. First of all, Parents should not provide vehicles to their minor children which is the duty of every parent. We should train the teachers because children listen to their teachers instead of their parents. I would like to thank the organizers for this beautiful programme”.

Addressing the gathering DCP Anshu Kumar said, “We use a different mode of transport and we see many accidents. Many times accidents occur because of the mistake of the other person. We need to follow the traffic rules which are meant to protect our lives as well as the lives of others”.

Addressing the gathering, Shashi Kumar IPS said, “Good evening everyone. Driving is not a skill but an attitude. Driving safely is an attitude sometimes innocent people die in road accidents. Many parents have only one child and they send their children to study in other states or countries. No parents want to see their young children die in accidents. The important aspect is you have to adopt the mindset of driving safely. I suggest ACP Geetha Kulkarni, list the names of the traffic violators and during the accident bring those to the hospital to show the accident victims so that they can understand the consequences of an accident. If you do the video recording of the horrific accident, show them to the traffic violators”.

Shashi Kumar further said, “In our city every week three people die in an accident. If one should avoid accidents, adopt safe driving skills and civic rules should be followed. I have seen many elderly people feel proud when their 10 or 12-year-old grandchildren drive or ride. But when they meet with an accident, how will they feel? Yes, the world is moving fast but if we want to cope with this fast-moving world, we need to improve our skills, contribute to society and bring name and fame to our parents, society and the country. This is a meaningful programme, with the theme “Wear a Helmet and Save a life”, this message is for everyone to save their lives. Mangalore is a beautiful city not less than Bengaluru or Mumbai. In Mangalore the vibes are different. So we need to make Mangalore safe for pedestrians as well as road users. People should try to retain the brand of Mangaluru. I congratulate DCP Dinesh Kumar and ACP Geetha Kulkarni for organizing this programme”.

Police Inspector Traffic Suresh Kumar delivered the vote of thanks. DCP CAR P Umesh KSPS, Center Head Fiza Nexus Aravind Srivatsav, ACP Traffic Geetha Kulkarni, ACP Central P A Hegde, ACP South Dinakar Shetty, ACP CCRB Ravish Naik, and others were also present.