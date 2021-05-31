Spread the love



















CPI concerned over Centre-state conflicts

Lucknow: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has expressed concern over increasing cases of conflict between the Centre and states.

CPI national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan said that the conflict could trigger a constitutional crisis in the country.

Talking to IANS here, Anjaan said, “The Constitution clearly defines the relationship between the Union government and states. In the last 70 years, there has been several occasions when a conflict of interest arose between the Centre and states, but the Centre never interfered in the concurrent list under states’ jurisdiction. However, in the seven-years’ rule of the present government, this rule is being violated.”

Referring to the case of West Bengal chief secretary, he said that the chief secretary is retiring on May 31, but the Centre has extended his services by three months has asked him to come to centre on deputation.

“If the Centre abuses its rights to weaken states, it would be considered as an attack on federal structure,” he added.

On the farmers’ issue, Anjaan said farmers have been agitating since the past six months against the three farm laws passed by the Central government.

“The three farm laws were passed by the Central government without taking states in confidence. This is also a direct threat to the federal system,” he said.

The CPI secretary said that efforts should be made to strengthen the Constitution instead of weakening the federal structure.

Anjaan asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special meeting of chief ministers to strengthen the centre-state relations.

Like this: Like Loading...