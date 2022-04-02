CPI-M continues to haunt leading Kerala journalist Vinu John



Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI-M continued to have a grudge against Asianet TV channel anchor and senior journalist Vinu V. John. On Saturday, local CITU unit pasted posters at the house of Vinu John. The poster that has been stuck is in the name of the CITU Peroorkada Area Committee which gave a call for protests against John and to isolate him.

On Wednesday, trade union workers of various political parties except BJP marched to the Malayalam TV news channel Asianet to register their protest against the comment made by their news anchor on Monday night’s prime time news bulletin.

John, who is known for his sharp and cryptic comments against wrongdoers, expressed his ire as Kerala witnessed a total bandh and workers taking part in the protests literally took over the streets of the state leaving innocent citizens running for shelter.

John was peeved when a patient who was being moved in an auto rickshaw came under the ire of the protesters in north Kerala.

In the news hour debate he made a statement if anyone did such a thing to the CITU general secretary Elamaram Kareem, a Rajya Sabha member and a top CPI-M leader, what would have happened.

The cyber wing of the CPI-M soon latched on to it and it turned out to be a free for all with John coming under huge ire and Kareem himself said he will register a complaint with the State Police chief and also before the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

“For a while, I have been coming under attack, threatening phone calls are there and today morning came this notice and it’s been stuck on my gate and in and around the colony where I stay. I decided I will not register a complaint, but perhaps my company might give a complaint. One reason I am not giving a complaint is, I know it is not going to have any impact,” said John, who added that his earlier complaint failed to evoke any response.

The Congress led UDF and the BJP have registered their protests against the way John is being haunted by the CPI-M.