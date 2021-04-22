Spread the love



















CPI-M leader Yechury’s son dies due to Covid



New Delhi: CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury’s son died on Thursday due to Covid-19 while he was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Gurugram.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to Covid-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” the senior leader said in a tweet.

Ashish Yechury was working with a newspaper and was admitted to the hospital after Covid complications.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O Brien tweeted: “Condolences, Mr Yechury. To you and the family.”