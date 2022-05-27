CPI-M women politburo members hugging Chandrasekheran’s widow creates flutter



Thiruvananthapuram: Pictures of two top CPI-M women politburo members — one hugging the widow of T.P.Chandrasekheran’s widow K.K.Rema and another holding her hand — on Friday generated a buzz in social media with netizens wondering whether any action would be initiated against them.

Rema, a legislator who won with the support of the Congress-led UDF, is the widow of top former CPI-M leader Chandrasekheran who was brutally slashed 51 times by a group of attackers near his house in Kozhikode in 2012.

Chandrasekheran had quit the CPI-M in 2008 and floated his own party Revolutionary Marxist Party and since then became a thorn in the flesh of CPI-M.

Eleven people were sentenced to life imprisonment of which three were CPI-M leaders in the area.

However, after the brutal incident, Vijayan, who was the then state secretary of the party, had termed Chandrasekheran a “renegade”, which fetched him massive criticism.

Incidentally, while Brinda Karat held Rema’s hand, Subhashini Ali hugged her and said: “You are our daughter and our family member.” The exchange of this affectionate gesture left many teary-eyed.

The incident took place at the venue of the National Women Legislators’ Conference at the Kerala Legislative Assembly complex here on Thursday.

The event is being held when the nation is preparing to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Numerous comments have now surfaced with some saying that action might be taken against the two veterans after May 31 Thrikkakara by-election.

Another wrote, not long ago a politburo member was reprimanded when he visited the house of Rema on the day of a crucial by-election in the state in 2012 and now we will have to wait and see what happens.

Taking a dig, another user wrote that perhaps a forensic examination would be conducted to measure how much of Karat’s hand touched Rema’s hand.