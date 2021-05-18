Spread the love



















CPI names J.Chinchurani, three new faces to be part of new Kerala govt



Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI, the second biggest ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front, on Tuesday sprang a surprise when it named J.Chinchurani, a senior woman leader from the party, to become a state cabinet minister.

Incidentally after the Communist party split in 1964, this is the first time that the CPI has a lady cabinet minister.

The CPI also named K.Rajan, P.Prasad and G.R.Anil as the other three state ministers, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

Barring Rajan, who was a member of the outgoing assembly, all the other three are first-time legislators.

Anil’s wife Latha Devi was a legislator a few terms ago.

Rajendran said the portfolio for the ministers is the prerogative of the chief minister and it will be known after the swearing-in ceremony takes place on Thursday.

