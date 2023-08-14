CPI(M) faces hurdles while trying to explain INDIA concept to grassroot workers

Kolkata: The CPI(M) leadership faced hurdles while trying to explain the concept of the opposition Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to grassroot workers during district-level party workshops.

Informed sources have said that the recent explanation of the CPI(M) central committee clearly stating that West Bengal will not be part of the party’s national stand on the INDIA bloc did not satisfy a large section of the grassroots workers and members.

The question that has invariably surfaced at the district-level workshops that started from Sunday is whether the CPI(M)- led Left Front would give outside support to any probable INDIA- alliance government after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls where Trinamool Congress will also have cabinet presence.

“To be very frank our state leadership really does not have any answer to this question, since we are ourselves not clear in the matter,” a CPI(M) state committee member said.

Another important question that was raised in the workshops was about the wall-graffiti campaign in support of left front candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The question is whether the grafitti will be “Vote for Left Front- supported CPI(M) candidate”, or “Vote for INDIA-supported CPI(M) candidate”.

“The question is if both Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) candidates start writing ‘INDIA-supported before their names in the wall-graffiti, then there is a possibility of utter confusion among the common and more specially the continuing dedicated left voters. This is yet another question that the party leadership does not have any answer,” the state committee leader said.

Meanwhile, regular grievances also surfaced at the workshops about CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury sharing the same dais and seen in the same frame with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in INDIA-alliance meeting in Patna and Bengaluru.

Some grassroots workers, according to party insiders, have also complained on why Yechury had not been as vocal about the recent panchayat poll violence as he should have been.

