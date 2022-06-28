‘Crack Down on Foreign Nationals Staying Illegally in DK’- Home Minister tells Cops

‘Crack Down on Foreign Nationals Staying Illegally in Dakshina Kannada ‘- Karnataka State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tells Cops during a meeting with Police Officers. Public Prosecutors and Assistant Public Prosecutors were also present at the meeting.

Mangaluru: Addressing the Higher Police Officers Home minister Araga Jnanendra during a meeting held at Police Commissioner Meeting Hall said, “I urge the Dakshina Kannada (DK) district police and the Mangaluru city police, to conduct station-level surveys of foreign nationals, who have overstayed their visas, and foreigners who have intruded, and are staying in the district without any valid documents. And those found without valid documents should be arrested. A survey report should be submitted at the earliest”.



He further said ““There is a mechanism by which the State Police keep track of the movement of foreign nationals. We are strengthening this mechanism. I have asked the police to find all foreign nationals in this sensitive coastal district at the earliest and take action against illegal occupants. Even though it may take some time, complete the survey at the earliest. . Recently in Bengaluru, illegal foreigners were arrested, and sent to the detention centre. We also found out that many of them had obtained ration cards and voters’ identity cards illegally”.

Speaking on the law & order situation in DK which was satisfactory under the DK police and Mangaluru city police and since the conviction rate is low in DK, and the city police limits, the minister during the meeting with public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors, to ascertain the reasons for the low percentage of convictions. “There are issues related to the shortage of staff, and cases coming for trial after two to three years. There are several instances of witnesses turning hostile, and sometimes issues are solved through compromise. In some cases, the conviction rate is 12% to 13 % only. A similar meeting was held in Chikkamagaluru recently, and I have directed the SP and commissioner of police to work in coordination with the public prosecutors,” added Araga.

To a query on BJP leader and spokesperson Anwar Manippady accusing the government of targeting minorities, the minister said, “Manippady is my friend. I do not know in what context he spoke, and what he is unhappy about. I will speak to him. All are equal in the country,” he said. To a query on police stations functioning in rented buildings, the minister said that Rs 200 crore has been released for constructing 100 police stations.

On the use of satellite phones along the coast, the minister said that the issue is being investigated. “Foreign ships in the sea too use satellite phones. As a result, sometimes the territory of the use of satellite phones comes within the state,’’ he said. On increase in online fraud and provocative posts, the minister said that the social media monitoring cell is closely watching contents being circulated online. “If victims of online fraud file complaints as soon as the incident is reported, it helps the police to solve the cases immediately,’’ he said.

On the operations of satellite phones in the coastal region, Mr. Jnanendra said that the State Police are taking assistance from the Central investigation agencies in tracing operations of satellite phones. “I cannot give all details, but we have gone to the root of this issue and are ensuring that these phones are not used for anti-national activities,” he said.

In the absence of a building of their own for a few police stations in the city, Minister Araga said that the State government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for building 100 police stations this year. “If land is available for three city police stations, which are operating on rented premises, the department will take up construction work. Bids have been floated for constructing a police station building in Kukke Subrahmanya, he added.

The nearly two-hour-long meeting lasted with police officers from the Mangaluru City and Dakshina Kannada District Police. Inspector-General of Police (Western Range) Devajyoti Ray, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, and other higher rank police officers. The minister visited the social media monitoring cell of the city police and had a glimpse of working of the cell.