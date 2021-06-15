Spread the love



















Cracked Maravoor Bridge puts Commuters going to MIA in Hardships- Route Diverted

Mangaluru : Due to incessant rain in the coastal district for the last couple of days has resulted in developing cracks in the Maravoor Bridge, one of the main connecting bridge going towards the Mangaluru International Airport from Mangaluru City- the cracks in the bridge were noticed during the wee hours of Tuesday morning 15 June around 2,30 am, after which the concerned officials and police restricted vehicular movement on the said bridge. As per locals they alleged that the illegal sand mining that has been going on for so long could be the main reason for the bridge to develop cracks, since the bottom part lost support due to removal of sand constantly- and even after repeated complaints to the police or the officials of district administration no action was taken.

Another reason for the incident could be the heavy flow of water from the overflowing dam ,and water gushing on one side below the bridge might have caused the damage/cracks. Kavoor-Bajpe police are on the spot. Traffic and pedestrian movement on the bridge is completely prohibited. It should be noted that this is the second bridge in the district to face such cracks/damage during the last three years. In 2018, the Mularpatna bridge in Bantwal which connects Mangaluru with Sornadu had collapsed, and caused lots of inconveniences for people to travel. It was alleged that illegal sand mining that was going on below the bridge was the reason for this mishap. Also in 2018, the Mularpatna bridge collapsed due to the same reason of the excessive sand removal at the bottom of the bridge pillars, which made the pillars weak, causing the bridge to collapse.

Due to the cracks in Maravoor Bridge, the traffic has been diverted through two alternative routes. For commuters traveling from Kavoor via Maravoor bridge going towards Bajpe/MIA Those can either use Kavoor-Kulur-KBS Jokatte-Porkody-Bajpe route or Pacchanady-Vamanjoor-Gurpur-Kaikamba-Bajpe route.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, who visited the spot speaking to the media said, “It should be noted that two pillars of Maravoor bridge connecting City and MIA across the Phalguni river have collapsed. Due to this the bridge is non-motorable, as well as pedestrian movement. Commuters traveling from MIA should take the Udupi-Mulky- Kinnigoli-Kateel-Bajpe route, while people coming from Kasargod via Mangaluru city should take Nanthoor-Vamanjoor-Gurupur-Kaikamba-Bajpe route. Very soon the officials from the concerned department will visit the spot and make the necessary decisions. Until the bridge is safe to use, people should cooperate as vehicular movement is completely restricted on the bridge.”

