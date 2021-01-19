Spread the love



















Cracks in PAGD showing much earlier than anticipated: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Calling the exit of Peoples Conference (PC) from the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) a formal beginning of the collapse of an ‘unprincipled and opportunistic alliance’, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari said on Tuesday the development has taken place much earlier than anticipated by the people.

Since the formation of PAGD last year, Bukhari has observed that the alliance leadership indulged in fraud, deceit and emotional blackmailing of the people just to make its constituent parties politically relevant and reap electoral dividends in the recently concluded District Development Council (DDC) elections.

“This development has happened sooner than even what we had thought. This whole political exercise carried out by the PAGD signatories was a pretense to drain the sentiments of the people and use them for their electoral numbers. Time has come when the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership go for serious introspection and shun further exploitation of the public,” Bukhari said.

The Apni Party chief reiterated that the ‘so called’ people’s alliance had already felt the heat from the people who wanted results from it on its poll promises and the tall claims made by its leadership since its formation.

“These parties have always been duping the electorate of J&K in different slogans. But now nobody in J&K is ready to buy their slogans and get used by these opportunistic political parties for their lust of power. By and large, the people had already predicted the fall of this amalgam at the hands of fledgling parties,” he said.

Bukhari added that with the exit of PC from the so called ‘Gupkar Alliance’, people must have come to know who are the actual B-Teams and who are the king’s party.

“Those who until recently would call us names must have by now realised and known about the actual B-Teams,” he said.

Bukhari said that his party stands committed to truthful politics and would never indulge in political rhetoric or any kind of gimmickry which has always been the hallmark of the constituents of this so-called ‘grand alliance’ in J&K.