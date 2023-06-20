‘CREDAI Born to Make A BIG Difference in City’s Growth’- UT Khader at Installation Ceremony of CREDAI

‘CREDAI- Mangalore Born to Make A BIG Difference in City’s Infrastructure & Growth’- MLA and Karnataka State Speaker U T Khader at Installation Ceremony of Office Bearers 2023-25 of CREDAI- Mangaluru Chapter on Monday, 19 June at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru.



Mangaluru: For millennia, humans have created structures and buildings, altering our environments to bring protection, comfort, and connection. While the construction and infrastructure methods and tools have changed over time, the reasoning and motivations behind why we build remain constant. As we look to the future of building and design, we can learn from and be inspired by wise words from the past. Here are a few quotes befitting the builders and architects who play a vital role in the growth and infrastructure of a nation/City.

“We shape our buildings; thereafter, they shape us”; “Each of us is carving a stone, erecting a column, or cutting a piece of stained glass in the construction of something much bigger than ourselves.”; “Building is about getting around the obstacles that are presented to you.”; “Good buildings/Infrastructure come from good people, and all problems are solved by good design.” ; “A great building must begin with the immeasurable, must go through measurable means when it is being designed, and in the end must be unmeasured.”; “Construction is the art of making a meaningful whole out of many parts. Buildings are witnesses to the human ability to construct concrete things.”.

Quoting Walt Disney, “You can Dream, Create, Design, and Build the most Wonderful Place in the World. But it requires People to make the Dream a Reality.”- and the people, namely the Builders, and Architects of CREDAI- Mangaluru are bound to transform the infrastructure and growth of the Smart City- Mangaluru to make their Dreams a Reality.

‘CREDAI stands for the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India. It is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of real estate developers in India. CREDAI aims to promote ethical and sustainable practices in the real estate industry, as well as to provide a platform for developers to network and collaborate. The organization also works to educate consumers about the real estate industry and to advocate for policies that support the growth of the sector.

CREDAI – Mangalore, was formally registered and launched on 15th July 2008, which is a district-level body, affiliated to CREDAI Karnataka, that addresses district-level problems and members meet regularly to share industry information, and address and resolve any concerns. The Indian realtor industry makes a bigger contribution to India’s growth, and CREDAI Mangalore has certainly emerged as a vibrant chapter and we should appreciate and give a thunderous round of applause for each one of the CREDAI members.

Guru M Rao, Secretary: CREDAI, Mangalore escorted the dignitaries to the dais, followed by a welcome address by Vice President; CREDAI Mangalore, Prashanth Sanil, The inauguration was done by lighting of the lamp by the esteemed dignitaries, namely Chief Guest for the occasion U.T. Khader; Honorable speaker of legislative assembly joined by Guests of Honour, namely-Vedyavas Kamath: MLA Mangaluru; B Ramanath Rai-Former Minister; MLA Mulky Moodbidiri Umanath Kotian; former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik, among others. Others who graced the occasion were Members of the advisory board, CREDAI National/State -K Nagaraj Reddy, K. Shriram: Shankar Shastri, Austin Roche, Suresh Hari, Bhaskar T. Nagendrappa, Anupam Runwal, among others.

In his speech, the outgoing President for three years, Pushparaj Jain said, ” Our Chapter at Mangaluru has more than 75 active members who have developed more than hundreds of properties in and around Mangaluru, over thousands of families living peacefully in these apartments. We have been actively involved in social activities for the development of Mangaluru. CREDAI has done marvellous work during COVID by providing help to the poor and needy with Ambulance service and by opening an exclusive office 24 x 7 for the COVID-affected public in the City. Provided thousands of COVID kits to the officials and the public”

” When our district faced a shortage of oxygen for the poor patient, CREDAI installed an oxygen plant at Lady Goshen Hospital, Mangaluru. We have been contributing such good works in and around Mangaluru for the benefit of the public and especially for the building workers. We received full-fledged support from the district administration and elected representatives. Post Covid, with the help of the MCC and MUDA, the process of providing construction and building licenses was made faster. I am happy that I worked sincerely during my tenure for the upliftment of the CREDAI.” added Jain.

NOEL PINTO FAMILY : (L-R) Noel Pinto (Dad), Mrs Jacintha Pinto (Mom), Miss Jenelle (Daughter), Vinod, Mrs Sharon (Wife), Jaden (Son) holding Megan (Daughter)

The moment of the day was the installation ceremony of the new president for CREDAI, Mangalore- Vinod A R Pinto. The Board council members are- Prashanth K Sanil as Vice President, Guru M Rao as Hon. Secretary, and Sudeesh Karunakaran as Treasurer. Other Governing Council members are Pushparaj Jain – Immediate Past President, S.M.Arshad, Rohan Monteiro, Dheeraj Amin, Avalon Patrao and Jitendra Kottary. In his acceptance speech, Vinod AR Pinto said, ” I am truly overwhelmed to be at the helm of the duties as President of the prestigious CREDAI Mangalore chapter, which has contributed a lot to the society. I look forward to the support of my governing council members and other well-wishers and citizens of Mangaluru to raise Mangaluru to greater heights. There is a need for support from the entire team of the CREDAI as several programmes are lined up. I am open to your suggestions. I am ready to listen to the problems so that we can work together for the betterment of the society. Together we can work wonders and make Mangaluru the Best City in the Nation. I will strive and work hard towards fulfilling the mission of “ HOME FOR ALL’ during my tenure in coordination with the district and state authorities”.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath, mentioning about the contribution of the CREDAI to the development of Mangaluru said, ” No doubt that CREDAI-Mangalore has become a landmark of Mangaluru. It has contributed immensely to the growth and infrastructure of the City. It played a vital role during the pandemic by providing a much-needed oxygen plant. CREDAI also provided the City during the pandemic two ambulances along with two drivers. I will remember forever the great help rendered by CREDAI towards the City during my MLA tenure, especially during the pandemic time. Long live CREDAI”.

MLA Mulky Umanath Kotian said, “The CREDAI has to be remembered during the time of pandemic for their contribution. The association was formed to work together and the problems about real estate can be resolved with this organization. It has a very important role to play”. Capt Ganesh Karnik said, ” GREDAI has done enormous work for the upliftment of the community. Now we have a TALLER person in height Vinod Pinto as the CREDAI president than the former president Pushparaj Jain,( a little bit shorter than Pinto)(, who will stand tall and take Mangaluru to TALLER level and greater heights. Even though CREDAI has contributed a lot towards the City in the past years, there is a lot more to be done in infrastructure, facilities etc to beat other metro-cities. Smart City won’t happen unless we are Smart!”

MLA and Speaker of State Assembly U T Khader who arrived after the installation ceremony due to a prior programme he had to attend speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” If Mangaluru City has reached such a great extent in infrastructural growth, the CREDIT should go to CREDAI, Mangalore. It has one of the best builders and architects who can change the shape of the City, turning it from Silver to Gold. It is said that Good buildings/Infrastructure come from good people, and all problems are solved by good design”, for that matter our local CREDAI has all the good and intelligent people who can make a BIG Difference in City’s Infrastructural Growth”.

Meanwhile, members of the advisory board CREDAI national K Sriram and other dignitaries unveiled the CREDAI quarterly letter. The new president and past presidents were felicitated. The office bearers of the CREDAI for the year 2023-2025 under its new president Vinod Pinto were introduced. Noel Pinto, the father of Vinod Pinto was felicitated on turning 75 years young on this day. Treasurer Sudeesh Karunakaran proposed a vote of thanks and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Pretty and Professional MC Mrs Hera Pinto. William D’souza, the Proprietor of Globe Travels and a Realtor, as a coordinator played a great role during the installation ceremony with systematic arrangements and hospitality.

