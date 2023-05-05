‘CRIFO 2023’ a National Level Conference Inaugurated at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: The Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), School of Social Work (Autonomous), Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru in collaboration with Virtual Protect Security Private Limited and Covert Security India LLP, Bengaluru had organized ‘CRIFO 2023’ a National Level Conference held on 5th and 6th May 2023 on the theme ‘Forensic Advent – A futuristic vision of forensic science’.

The conference began by invoking God’s blessings with a prayer song followed by a welcome dance by Ms Likhitha V. K and Ms Saumini Seelan. Roshan D’Souza, Assistant Professor, and Faculty Program Coordinator formally welcomed the gathering. Guests of Honour were Pramod R. Senior Scientific Officer, Forensic Psychology Division, Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Mangaluru, Dr. Mahabalesh Shetty, HOD and Professor of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, KSHEMA and Crime Scene Expert, Mangaluru, Sai Krishna, Managing Director of Virtual Project Security Private Limited and Covert Security India LLP, Bengaluru, Presided over by Dr. Jenis Mary, Vice-Principal, School of Social Work, Mangaluru.

Prof. Cecilia F Goveas, IQAC Coordinator and Dr Saritha D’Souza, Head, Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science, Program coordinator of CRIFO 2K23, Pradeep Loyed Martis, General Secretory, Forensic Alumni Association Roshni, Mangaluru (FAARM), Faculties, Delegates and students from other institutions in and around the states were present on the occasion.

Dr Saritha D’Souza, Head, Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science gave the introductory note. She explained the meaning of ‘CRIFO’ which is derived from ‘cries’ meaning ‘secret’ or ‘hidden’. CRIFO first commenced in the year 2019, however, due to COVID-19 it was unable to continue. She expressed her pleasure that the event resumed and hoped to continue it every year and even organise it on an international level. The purpose of the conference was to enhance learners with skills and impart knowledge regarding forensic science through experts working in the field which will help students with prospects. She expressed her gratitude to have a member of the police, courts and correctional institutions during the conference and wished good luck to all paper presenters.

The Chief Guest Sri. Mallikarjunaswami H.S., I Addl. District and Sessions Judge, Dakshina Kannada District inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp and formally inaugurated it through secret writing. In his inaugural address he stated that before the advent of forensic science, evidence was only direct or circumstantial. However, today scientific evidence has been acknowledged and recognised by the judiciary and it widely uses fingerprints, DNA profiling and ballistics to solve crimes. Mallikarjunaswami has worked on more than 400 cases and he relied on forensic evidence in 27 cases which shows the importance of forensic science to prove guilt or innocence. He expressed that the lack of basic infrastructure and inadequate manpower affects the forensic department.

Recently, the Honourable High Court and Supreme Court gave directions to the government to set up FSL in every district. For any field to be empowered it needs the support and guidance of society and conferences like this spread awareness and also instil confidence in those pursuing forensic science. Lastly, he wished success and applauded the institution for organising the conference and wished a grand success.

Dr Jenis Mary, Vice Principal, in her presidential address, spoke about a recent incident that she encountered while travelling to Mysuru. She noticed an individual sitting on her seat with his hands chained and said that while she has the freedom he will be confined to the four walls of a room. She acknowledged the sacrifice and challenges a judge faces while giving the verdict. Further, she congratulated HOD and faculty for selecting an optimistic team gathered here as a forum to contemplate a new dawn in the process of investigations. As long as society exists there will be crime, and acknowledged the efforts of the department in crime prevention activities and thanked the police and neighbouring colleges for their support.

The inaugural function concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mrs Amritha G Shetty, Assistant Professor and Faculty Extension Coordinator and first-year student Ms Nashwa Iqbal compered the whole event.

Gradually, we have witnessed enormous development in the field of Forensic Science and the application of advanced technology during the investigation and detection of various crimes. Sharing the knowledge by the field experts benefitted the young minds to have a clear indication about the prospects in the field and to share innovative ideas. Hence, these resource persons will be addressed during the two-day National Conference on relevant topics such as Dr Mahabalesh Shetty on ‘Forensics in Crime Scene’, Akhil Benny on the Future of Ballistics: New Technology and Research Directions, Dr Vina Vaswani, Forensic Medicine: Opportunities and Challenges, Mrs Titiksha Desai Kamble on Future Trends in Forensic Document Examination, Mr Sai Krishna on Security and Investigations: A career in Corporate Security, Mrs Rajalakshmi Kowshik on Forensic Psychology: An Insight into Current Status and Future Scope.

Like this: Like Loading...