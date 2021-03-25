Spread the love



















Crime against women on the rise in UP: Mayawati



Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh over increasing crime against women.

She said in a tweet that crime against women in Uttar Pradesh was on the rise and the state government should take steps to control the situation.

“It is a matter of concern that women are feeling insecure. Incidents in Pilibhit, Gonda, police atrocities in Etah and the Jhansi incident where nuns were targeted are a matter of concern and shame,” she tweeted.

She urged the state government to take cognisance of the situation.