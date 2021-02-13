Spread the love



















Crime branch takes over probe of Mangolpuri murder



New Delhi: The investigation in to the murder of a lab technician a few days back in Mangolpuri has been transferred to Crime Branch, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, Rinku Sharma, was working with a private hospital. He was stabbed to death by some men from his locality in the outer Delhi area late Wednesday.

The Delhi Police have already arrested five accused in connection with the case — Danish, Islam, Zahid, Mehtab and Tajuddin.

The family members of the victim claim that it was a hate crime and Rinku was murdered because of an old rivalry.

Rinku, who was associated with the right wing, was allegedly threatened by the same set of accused during Dussehra last year. However, the police have denied any communal angle to the case, categorically stating that a business rivalry had led to the murder.

A CCTV footage has also come to light where the accused could be seen coming to the house of the deceased on Wednesday night.

It is alleged that Rinku was stabbed soon after that. Some mobile video clips have also been handed over to police by the victims family which showed the attack on the house and the scuffle that followed.

One of the accused is also seen snatching a gas cylinder while Sharma’s mother is trying to resist the bid.

The murder has become a hot topic for debates and hashtags on social media like ‘Justice for Rinku Sharma’ is trending on Twitter. Many politicians and activists have met the family of the deceased.

Para-military Forces were deployed in Mangolpuri as a precautionary measure amid the tension.

“On February 10, some youth went to a restaurant to celebrate a birthday party. During that time, a scuffle broke out over some business rivalry related to the shutting down of a restaurant. After that some boys involved in the fight reached Rinku’s house and stabbed him,” Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

On being asked about the family’s claims that it was a hate crime and Rinku was murdered for allegedly chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the police officer said, “We are in touch with the victim’s family, but the investigation suggests that the scuffle started during the birthday party.”

The probe is now transferred to Crime Branch.