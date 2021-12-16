Crime Prevention Programme for High School Students by Urwa Police Station,Mangaluru

Crime Prevention Programme for High School Students by Roshni Nilaya Dept of Criminology

Mangaluru: In view of the Crime Prevention Month, Urwa Police Station, Mangalore City Police in collaboration with UG Department of Criminology, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya organized a crime prevention program at St. Aloysius English Medium School, Urwa, Mangaluru for High school students.

The program began with the welcome speech by Dr Precila D’Souza, Principal of St. Aloysius High School followed by a session on “Effects of Drug Abuse” by Dr Hareesh S. Gouda, Professor of Forensic Medicine, Fr. Muller’s Medical College, Kankanady, Mangaluru. Dr. Hareesh S. Gouda, provided an effective talk on drugs, effects of drugs on the family and friends of the addict, the repercussions of drugs on society. Being well versed in the medical field, he also educated the audience on physical and psychological effects of drugs on the human body.

The next session was on prevention of Cyber crime by Ms Sarik Ankitha, HOD of UG Department of Criminology, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya. She spoke on the catastrophic occurrence taking place in cyberspace. She acquainted the students with noteworthy topics like Cybercrime, Malware with free contents, the evils of social media, viruses like Trojan Horse. She enlightened the students on the effects of Cyber crime and stressed the responsible usage of virtual space. Ms Sarik Ankitha brought attention to the two step authentication of social media accounts, updation of antivirus software and ways to create a strong and secure password.

Bharathi, Police Inspector, Urwa Police Station helped the students understand various offenses which take place against teenagers. She started her session by being highly interactive with the student audience and encouraged the students to share their personal experiences which concerned their safety in the present circumstances. She enlightened the students on various acts related to child safety to help them in fighting for themselves in society when necessary. She also educated the children on various acts like POCSO, Child Labour and Right to Education to prevent future occurrences of crime.

The spirit of the program was elevated with the play conducted by the First year students of the Criminology batch of The School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya. The play depicted daily grievances faced by the members of our society, especially the youth. The play also addressed how to tackle such situations and how to prevent oneself from falling into such vicious traps. Various offences like sexual harassment in public transport, drug abuse among teenagers which leads to theft, chain snatching, robbers posing as police, hoodwinking people, eve teasing, and cyber crimes etc. The play shed light on the malefactions in the community. The students resolutely stated several slogans on prevention of crime that perfectly merged with the main theme of the event.

The program concluded with the message of Crime prevention and crime control. The enthusiasm shown by the students of St. Aloysius High School was immensely admirable. Students were highly interactive. Dhanraj, Sub Inspector, Police personnels of Urwa Police Station, staff of Aloysius English Medium School, Urwa were present during the program.