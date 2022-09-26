Crime Prevention Street Play Performed by students of Roshni Nilaya

Crime Prevention Street Play Performed by students of Criminology and Forensic Science, Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: The Centre for Extension Services (CES) and Forensics Forum of the Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science (CFS), School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru, in association with Mangaluru North Police Station, Bunder, Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate had organized a Street Play on Prevention of Crimes- ‘A Project for Crime Free Society’ held on Saturday, 24 th September 2022 at 10am in the streets of Hampankatta, Mangaluru.

The street play was performed by the students of Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science at four places: Lady Gotion Hospital premises, Hampankatta Market Road, Bahuta Gudda Bus Stop and City Centre Mall. Awareness on prevention of various crimes such as Child Labour, Human Trafficking and Environmental crimes were performed through the street play. A simulated incidents of child kidnapping, trafficked child sent to forced beggary and child labour were acted out along with the preventive techniques, role of general public to inform about the incidents to the respective authorities in time if they find any suspicious activities.

Further, awareness about the theme was delivered through songs, relevant pluck cards, slogans and interaction with the public gathered around. Students were able to make the public participate during the street play through action songs and a dance. General public were asked to express their views or opinion at the end of the street play, specially to assess the information gained by them.

First the street play was performed in the premises of Lady Gotion Hospital, Mangaluru at around 10am followed by Hampankatta Market, Bahuta Gudda bus stop and City Centre Mall at around 3pm with the support of Police Personnel, Mangaluru North Police Station, Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate and under the supervision of faculty in-charge Joel Joseph, Programme Coordinator-Extension Services, Mr. Roshan D’Souza and Ms. Bindiya T., Assistant Professors, The Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science of the college.

Altogether, around 700 general public surrounded in four places, 3 faculties, 3 Police Personnel and 26 students of the hosting college were present on the occasion. The programme was planned under the guidance of Dr. Saritha D’Souza, Head of the Department & Director, Centre for Extension Services (CES), The Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science, School of Social Work, Mangaluru. Ms. Kavya, second year Post Graduate student of Criminology and Forensic Science and student coordinator of the programme compered the whole event.

