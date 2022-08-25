Crime Scene Management Workshop for Yenepoya Apprentices of PGDFAO (Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science(CFS)

Mangaluru: As a part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science(CFS), School of Social Work (Autonomous), Roshni Nilaya and the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, Deralakatte, Yenepoya Medical College, Yenepoya University (Deemed to be), Mangaluru had organized a workshop on CRIME SCENE MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP FOR YENEPOYA APPRENTICES OF PGDFAO followed by ‘Forensic Science Exhibition’ on Thursday, 25th August 2022 at 10am in the Roshni college campus. The doctors representing various universities and colleges in India, who had taken up the Post Graduate Diploma in Forensic Anthropology and Odontology (PGDFAO) Program were the delegates.

Dr Saritha D’Souza, Head of the Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science and Director, Centre for Extension Services delivered a session on the theme emphasizing about Criminology and its relevance in the society, Police Procedure of Investigation and Crime Scene Management. She spoke on the 3‘I’s of investigation, various methods of searching and sketching crime scenes, techniques of handling and preservation of scientific evidence, chain of custody, relevance of Physical and Trace evidence in the Criminal Justice System. There was a discussion about the relevant case studies and the role of police, Forensic experts and academicians in prevention and detection of various crimes. A practical exposure was provided for the delegates by creating a simulated crime scene.

Dr Jenis Mary, Vice-Principal, School of Social Work, Mangaluru appreciated the faculties of both the universities for having taken initiative to organise the workshop which helps to inculcates skills and builds network. This kind of workshop creates an opportunity for the students and the faculties to learn from each other by sharing the knowledge. Program Coordinator Dr. Leena Pramod, and Dr. Mohammad Nasir, Assistant Professors from the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, Deralakatte, Yenepoya Medical College, Mangaluru, 12 doctors, 7 faculties and 18 students were present on this occasion.

Forensic Science Exhibition was also arranged for the delegates, where the Second Year Post Graduate students of Criminology and Forensic Science took an initiative to explain various divisions of Forensic Science and its functions, under the guidance of Mr. Roshan D’Souza, Ms. Bindiya T and Mr. Joel Joseph, Assistant Professors of the Department. Second year MSc CFS student Ms. Nisha Ankitha D’Souza, Class Representative of Questioned Documents and Impression Evidences (QDIE) Specialization compered the event.

Like this: Like Loading...