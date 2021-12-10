Crimes against women rising in Goa, BJP ideology ‘anti-women’: Priyanka

Panaji: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the BJP-led coalition government in Goa over increasing crimes against women and said that the BJP ideology was “deeply anti-women”.

“See how many attacks are happening on women. When attacks happen on women, when rapes happen, what does the Goa CM say? He says what they were doing out so late? Why were they on the beach? His minister says ‘why are you wearing these kind of clothes?’ When such attacks happen on women, the allegation is not on the one who rapes, but the one who is raped,” she said at a women’s convention in South Goa.

“It is the government’s responsibility that the crimes against women be stopped. They need to be tried and jailed. But this government hasn’t done it. The Congress will increase the staffing of women in police stations. You have to be heard. Wherever there is a BJP government, there are more crimes against women,” she added.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is on a day-long visit to poll-bound Goa, also claimed that the BJP ideology was inherently against women.

“The (Congress) ideology gave this country, this state its freedom. It is very important that we protect this ideology. When we talk about women’s power, about women’s freedom, when we want such an atmosphere in the country where the women are free to express, are free of shackles, are free, then we can never talk about the ideology of the BJP,” she said.

“Because the BJP’s ideology right from its roots is against women. BJP’s ideology will never want women’s empowerment. When they come and talk about women, when you see their schemes for women, it is only about providing gas cylinders and money for the household. And they think that their responsibility towards women ends there,” she added.