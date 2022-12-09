Criminal activities on rise in Bihar: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilash (LJPR) President Chirag Paswan on Friday said that criminal activities are on the rise in Bihar and Nitish Kumar government is unable to prevent it.

Speaking in the winter session of Lok Sabha, he also demanded a CBI inquiry in the heinous murders of mother-daughter in Arwal district and in the Begusarai incident.

“A 35-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter were burnt alive in their house by a Dabang of the village. The accused was eyeing her 5-year-old daughter. The deceased belonged to the Paswan caste,” Chirag Paswan said in Lok Sabha.

“Similarly in Begusarai, a woman was gang raped and killed by known persons. They dumped the body in a semi-naked stage. Shockingly, in both the cases, the police of respective districts, instead of arresting the accused, are trying to protect them,” Paswan said.

“I lost my father and grandmother and I know the pain. Hence, I raised these points in Lok Sabha,” he said.

Echoing similar views, BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav, during the zero hours in Lok Sabha said that due to ill implementation of Nitish Kumar government, the liquor ban failed in Bihar and youths are under severe grip of contrabands.

“Due to liquor ban in Bihar, the youths are attracted towards contrabands. Contrabands are easily accessible in every place and the Bihar government has no control over it. As a result, the futures of youths are getting ruined here. They are trapped in the intoxication of contrabands and attracted towards crime incidents,” Yadav said.

“people talked about Udta Punjab and Bihar getting the same status under Nitish Kumar government,” Yadav said.