Criminal Case Filed Against ‘Troll King 193’ Instagram Page, Minor in Custody

Mangaluru: The city police have arrested a minor who was operating ‘Troll King 193’ Instagram Page and posting objectionable videos, here on February 25.

Addressing the media persons, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “A 17-year-old boy was posting edited videos on his Instagram Page ‘Troll King 193’. When a person scrolling the Instagram page along with his friend came to know about the videos posted on ‘Troll King 193’ and filed a complaint. In this regard, the person filed a complaint against the admin of the Instagram Page ‘Troll King 193’. DCP law and order Hariram Shankar and his team began investigating the case”.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar further said, “The DCP and his team verified the page and found a minor boy operating the page. The minor is a resident of Konaje presently working in a vegetable market in Bengaluru. When we questioned the boy to find out if anyone was behind him to post such videos on the Instagram page, the boy confessed that he was doing it on his own”.

DCP Law and order Hariram Shankar and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, ACPs Mahesh Prasad and Nataraj were also present.