Criminal wanted in murder case caught in Delhi

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have arrested one sharp shooter of ‘Chenu gang’ who was wanted in a murder cum dacoity case that took place in civil lines.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime said that the accused was identified as Mohit Chauhan (26).

The Chenu gang is being operated by one, Irfan Pehlwan, and the gang is notorious for looting businessmen having huge cash which operates in the area of Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh and other nearby areas. Their main target is to rob the carriers transporting huge cash.

On May 8, a man was shot dead in the Civil Lines area during a robbery attempt. The Crime Branch learnt that Mohit, who was involved in the incident, was hiding in Aligarh. The information was developed and it was learnt that he would be coming at his uncle’s Dhaba which is situated on Bulandshahr – Aligarh Highway by motorcycle. A trap was laid and he was held.

During interrogation, Mohit disclosed that he along with his five aides, namely Fahim, Sammu, Sehnawaz, Alam and Javed robbed the victim, who was coming out of the market. When the victim resisted, Mohit shot him dead.

