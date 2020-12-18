Spread the love



















Criminals kidnap eight year-old son of businessman, demand Rs 17 cr ransom

Belthangady (UNI) : An eight year-old son of a businessman from Ujire, was kidnapped by a gang last evening which later demanded a ransom of Rs 17 crore for the boy’s release.

Police said on Friday that Anubhav, son of Bijoy, owner of Bijoy Agencies and a resident of Carstreet near the Ujire Janardhana Swami Temple was kidnapped by a gang of three to four people who came in a car and kidnapped the boy from outside his home.

The boy’s grandfather A K Shivan in his complaint said the kidnappers kidnapped Anubhav from near the gate of their house while the two were returning after their evening walk.

Anubhav who was walking slightly ahead of his grandfather when a car pulled up next to them near the gate of their house and pulled the boy inside and fled before Shivan could react.

Later, the abductors reportedly called the boy’s mother and demanded the ransom.

Belthangady police registered a case of kidnapping and immediately launched an intensive search for the boy. Special teams has been formed to rescue the boy and nab the kidnappers.