Criticising Prime minister Narendra Modi in Vaccination Issues is not Right – Minister Madhuswami

Udupi: “If anyone is criticising Prime minister Narendra Modi for Covid Vaccination issues is not right”, said minor irrigation minister J C Madhuswami.

Madhuswami was speaking to media persons in Udupi on Sunday, July 7. “The Union government has decided to give free vaccines for 80 crore people. In Karnataka Rs 2,000 crore is reserved for vaccinations. In between free ration will also be provided across the county until November. Yes, I agree it is the right of the opposition party to criticise the ruling government. But during the pandemic, all parties should unitedly face the situation. Vaccines cannot be produced overnight, they will reach everyone within two to three months,” he said.

Replying on the sleaze CD case of Ramesh Jarkiholi, Madhuswami said, “The BJP has not troubled him. In an unfortunate situation, Jarkiholi has been portrayed as the victim. On moral grounds, Jarkiholi resigned from his post. In a Supreme court verdict, consensual sex is not a crime. It seems from the video that the concerned girl was involved in the act by will. So I feel Ramesh will not be punished by the court. He will come out clean from all the accusations”.

The minister also said that if anyone wants to join the BJP be it from Congress or other parties we will welcome them.

