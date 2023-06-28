Crocodile kills farmer in UP

A crocodile dragged and killed a 35-year-old farmer in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.



Lakhimpur Kheri: A crocodile dragged and killed a 35-year-old farmer in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the victim, Sarjeet Gautam, was on his way to his field.

He was wading through a rivulet when the crocodile suddenly emerged and dragged him into deep water.

The rivulet passes through the forests of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

The other farmers, who had already crossed the rivulet, pelted stones and used their sticks to rescue Sarjeet, but he drowned.

He was later rushed to a community health centre where he was declared dead.

Sarjeet is survived by his wife and six children.

Meanwhile, a revenue team was sent to the village by SDM Anurag Singh, who said that the bereaved family of Sarjeet will be eligible for compensation of Rs 4 lakhs under the state disaster relief fund.

Like this: Like Loading...