Cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls; 2 K’taka MLAs served notice



Bengaluru: Notices have been served to two expelled MLAs of regional party JD (S) in connection with cross-voting during the recently held Rajya Sabha elections in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Secretary of the Legislative Assembly Vishalakshi has issued notices to Kolar MLA Srinivas Gowda and Gubbi MLA S.R. Srinivas.

In the complaint, the party had sought expulsion of the two legislators from the Assembly. In the notice, the MLAs have been asked to give written clarification on the allegations.

It was alleged that Srinivas had voted for BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Lehar Singh. Srinivas Gowda had announced that he had voted for the Congress, embarrassing the leadership of JD (S).

JD (S) MLA Venkatarao Nadagouda had filed a complaint against the two demanding termination of their membership. The ruling BJP had managed to ensure victory of all Rajya Sabha candidates in Karnataka, though it did not have required numbers.

Following the cross-voting, the JD(U) had expelled both the leaders from the primary membership of the party.

