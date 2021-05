Spread the love



















CRPF trooper dies of cardiac arrest in J&K’s Budgam



Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper died of cardiac arrest on Sunday while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Police said constable Muheet Kumar of 35 CRPF battalion died reportedly of cardiac arrest while on duty in Humhama area.

“The body would be returned to CRPF authorities after completion of Medico-legal formalities,” police said.