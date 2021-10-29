Spread the love



















Crude bombs hurled at RSS ‘shakha’ in Varanasi



Varanasi: An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons after crude bombs were hurled during a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ‘shakha’ near Pitarkund pond here.

The incident took place on Thursday and the police initiated investigations and summoned forensic experts.

ACP Chetganj, Aniruddh Singh, said, “A RSS functionary, Vijay Jaiswal, alerted the police that some crude bombs were hurled during their ‘shakha’ and he suffered injuries after falling on the ground in the commotion after bombs exploded. In view of Jaiswal’s complaint, an FIR was lodged with Sigra police under sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of IPC against unidentified persons.”

He further said that a team from the State Forensic Science Laboratory has collected samples from the spot to ascertain the nature of the explosion.

As per the complaint, Jaiswal informed the police that he was conducting a ‘shakha’ near Pitarkunda pond when a bomb fell near him. To ensure that it did not cause harm to anyone, he immediately threw it into the nearby pond.

A few minutes later, another bomb fell near him and exploded. Due to the impact of the blast, he fell on the ground and suffered injuries.

