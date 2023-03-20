Crypto Currency Fraud, Man Arrested for Duping Investors in Crores

Mangaluru: The CCB Police arrested a man on March 20, for duping people by investing crores of rupees in cryptocurrency and promising them high returns.

The arrested has been identified as Hamza C T (42) from Chakrathodi, Kerala. Hamza was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to the police, accused Hamza assured people of getting 25% profit every month if they invested in Crypto Currency. Trusting him people from Mangalore and Kannur area invested their hard-earned money. But the accused invested their money in various accounts without providing any returns to the investors.

The operation was carried out by the ACP of CCB PA Hegde, Police Inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Rajendra and the CCB team members.

Like this: Like Loading...