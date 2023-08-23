CSP Sends Study Report to Union Govt on Introducing Vibrant Village Programme

Udupi: The Coastal Security Police (CSP) has sent a study report to the Union government on the scope of introducing its ‘vibrant village programme’ on the Karnataka coast to stop the migration of people from villages near the seashore, said its Superintendent of Police Abdul Ahad on Tuesday 22 August 2022. Speaking at Meet the Press organised by Udupi Patrika Bhavan Samithi in Udupi, he said that the Union government has introduced a ‘vibrant village programme’ in the border States like Arunachal Pradesh among others to prevent migration of people from the border areas by providing basic infrastructure facilities.

The initiative of the government aims at raising the standard of living of people living in the border areas by encouraging them to remain there through improved road connectivity, water and power supply (including solar energy) and enhancing border security. Similarly, thrust can be given to upgrading infrastructure in seashore-side villages in the three coastal districts of Karnataka. Villages could be empowered through the intervention of various development programmes to stop the migration of people, Ahad said.

He said that Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy are in constant touch with the CSP to ensure security along the coast. ‘‘The cooperation from fishermen who venture out in their boats is huge and many times their vigilance helps the security agencies to work more effectively’,’ he said. Security and vigilance along the coast of Karnataka have been given high priority with the cooperation of other stakeholders, he said. Ahad said that there is a plan to establish a coastal security training centre on a 25-acre land at Kodi Kanyana. He said that the Karnataka coast had about 25,000 fishing boats. Fishermen are in constant touch with security agencies by alerting them whenever required.

Like this: Like Loading...