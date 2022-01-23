Cuba maintains stable rate of daily Covid-19 infections



Havana: Cuba maintained a stable rate of daily Covid-19 infections, reporting 3,401 cases and five deaths, which brought the total number of infections to 1,018,604 and the death toll to 8,358, the Ministry of Public Health has announced.

The Ministry said in its daily report that there were 16,969 active cases of the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

The eastern part of the country continued to be the epicentre of infections, with the highest number of cases reported in the provinces of Las Tunas and Holguin, with 457 and 431 cases, respectively, followed by Artemisa (west), with 286.

Cuba is continuing its mass immunisation program through which 9.7 million of the island’s 11.2 million residents had been vaccinated so far, the Ministry added.

In addition, 4.5 million people had received a booster dose of vaccine.

The Cuban-made vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02, Soberana Plus are being used in the immunisation drive.