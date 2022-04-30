Cuba sees 2022’s lowest Covid-19 cases for second day in a row



Havana: Cuba has reported this year’s lowest number of new daily cases of Covid-19 for the second day in a row, the Public Health Ministry said.

As many as 191 new cases were registered on Friday, along with one more death from the disease, raising the accumulated caseload to 1,102,750 and the pandemic death toll to 8,526 since the onset of the breakout in March 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Ministry, there are currently 918 active cases of the disease in the Caribbean nation, also the lowest figure of the year.

The central Cuban province of Camaguey maintained the highest number of daily cases, reporting 32, followed by the western provinces of Havana with 26, and Pinar del Rio with 21 confirmed cases.

In Cuba, 9.9 million of 11.2 million people have been fully vaccinated with triple-dose vaccines against Covid-19 developed in Cuba, and more than 6.5 million people have received booster shots.

Immunisation is carried out with the Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus vaccines, three of five developed in Cuba.