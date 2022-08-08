Culprit Arrested Wanted in 24 Criminal Cases, including Cattle Trafficking

Mangaluru: As per police sources, when PSI Sudeep and personnel of Moodbidri police station and Bajpe police had gone to arrest a accused named Mohammed Mansoor alias Adyapady Mansoor, aged 41, on court warrant, they had a tough time in apprehending the accused,as he tried to attack them.



Even Mansoor’s wife, including his other family members, confronted the police personnel and tried to assault them, however, the police managed to arrest Mansoor and his wife Ms Asmatha. Mansoor is a resident Adyapady Site House, having four cases in Moodbidri, six in Bajpe police station, three in Kushalnagar and Somwarpet, one case each at Madikeri, Ajekaru, Karkala, Kavoor and SurathkalTiptur Huliyala, Sakleshpur Arehalli police stations- all together a total of 24 cases to his credit.

The operation was successfully carried out under the guidance of Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, with an operation team led by Bajpe station inspector Prakash and Moodbidri station PSI Sudeep.

