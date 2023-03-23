Culprit on Warrant with 10 Cases Absconding since 2009 Arrested by Konaje Police



Mangaluru: Following close on its heels after the personnel of Surathkal police had nabbed an accused with 23 pending cases on 23 March 2023, here we have the Konaje Police who have nabbed an accused on a warrant of 10 cases and gone into hiding for the last 14 years. The accused is identified as Abdul Azeel, aged 45, son of Idinabba, residing at Jainabi Manzil, Talapady, Thumbay Gram Panchayat in Bantwal Taluk.

He has had pending cases in Konaje police station since 2002 being involved in various crimes, and finally, after 14 years of his hiding, the Konaje Police trapped him on 23 March 2023. Apart from pending cases in Konaje police station, Abdul Azeez has cases registered in Ullal, Bantwal, Kuttiadi (Kerala) and Hassan on various crimes.

The operation was under the leadership of Dhanya N Nayak along with Konaje Police personnel consisting of Kirthi Kumar, Ashok, Shivakumar, and Purushotham among others, with direction from Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep R Jain, who has been doing an excellent job in apprehending the accused in various cases for years, ever since he took up the post. Good job, Top Cop!

