Cultural Fest ‘AIKYAM 2022’ Concludes at FMHMC Deralakatte

Mangaluru: A week-long cultural fest was initiated with a Jubilant inaugural ceremony by the unveiling of the logo ‘AIKYAM 2022’ by the Administrator Rev Fr Roshan Crasta. An array of various inter-house off-stage competitions were conducted which included Mehendika-Mehendi art, Flaunt ur hair style-hair styling for females, Pixels-photography, Pen down your views-English and Kannada essay writing competitions, Spectra-Art relay, Caricature-Comic strip, Bon Appetite-Cooking without fire, Versatile verses -Poetry writing and Face canvas -face painting were held from November 4 to 7.

The Grand finale of the cultural fest and ethnic day celebration was flagged off by vivid and exhilarating on-stage competitions on November 9, which included Shine on yoga-Artistic yoga, Sur Sangam eastern group singing, Samyukt eastern duet singing, Step hoppers-Non thematic dance, Cine shot Short movie screening, Impromptu-Extempore and Vibgyor-Variety entertainment competition. The students showcased their talents and participated in competitions with immense zeal and enthusiasm. The students and faculty members were adorned in traditional attire as a part of the ethnic day celebration which created a festive euphoric ambience.

The programme commenced by invoking the blessings of the almighty by Rose and the team through a melodious prayer song. Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College welcomed the gathering and introduced the Chief guest Ms Velita Lobo, Research Scholar, Dept of Commerce, Srinivas University, Mangaluru.

The chief guest in her message reminded all the students to self-motivate for a better future; participation is everything and to stop comparing oneself with others, rather start competing with yourself.

Momento was presented to the Chief guest by the Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI as a token of appreciation and gratitude.

The director in his message reminded all students spirit of ‘AIKYAM 2022’ not to think more about winning or losing but to follow the spirit and the ethos of the programme.

Dr Jolly D’Mello, Cultural co-ordinator declared the results of various competitions held during the cultural fest. Trophies and certificates were awarded to the winners by the Chief guest, Director and Administrator.

The overall champions of the cultural fest were from the house Allen.

The vote of thanks was delivered b Joe Paul, Cultural secretary, Students’ Council.

Glimpses of cultural events hosted during the Cultural fest – AIKYAM 2022 were presented by a brief documentary. Ms Velita Lobo enthralled the audience with her euphonious performance.

A special Yakshagana was staged by Shriraksha professional Yakshagana artist and I BHMS.

Anna Johnson and Deron Maben compered the event eloquently and gracefully.

The programme concluded with the Institution anthem.