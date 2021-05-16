Spread the love



















Curfew timing advanced to 12 noon in Assam amid Covid spike



Guwahati: To check the alarming rise in the number of Covid cases, the Assam government on Saturday advanced the curfew timings across the state from 2 pm to 12 noon besides imposing various other restrictions, including limited movement of people and private vehicles, officials said.

Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah notified in an order that there will be a total ban on the movement of people from 12 noon to 5 am, with exemptions for those going for vaccination, medical emergencies or are involved in providing essential services.

“All shops and commercial establishments must be shut by 11 am on all days in the urban areas and those within 5 km radius of the periphery of municipal bodies and revenue towns,” the order said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Saema has entrusted each of the 13 cabinet ministers to oversee Covid management in at least two districts, while he himself would look after the pandemic-related actions in Majuli district.

The number of active cases in Assam rose to over 44,008 on Saturday night, after reporting 25,027 active cases on May 1.

Assam has so far reported 3,24,979 Covid cases, while 2,123 persons have succumbed to the dreaded disease.

Of the 34 districts in Assam, the situation in three districts is very serious — Kamrup Metro, where the active case tally stood at 1,012 on Saturday night, followed by Kamrup Rural (424) and Nagaon (343).