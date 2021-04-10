Curfew Violators will be Booked under National Disaster Management Act’-Police Commissioner

Spread the love



















‘Night Curfew Violators will be Booked under National Disaster Management Act and Section of IPC’- Mangaluru Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Police Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, ” Movement of people is banned from 10 pm to 5 am between 10 April 10 until 20 April 2021 as part of corona night curfew to contain the spread of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Only essential services will be allowed, and vehicles transporting essential services and services would be ONLY permitted to operate. People working in the companies or factories in the night shift should reach their workplace before 10 pm and leave the workplace only after 5 am”.

He further said, “There is no need of carrying passes for those persons commuting for essential services or medical emergencies, since they are exempted from the night curfew. Also exempted from night curfew are persons with health issues and their attendants to travel to hospitals or clinics during the 7-hour night curfew. Apart from this, all commercial establishments including pubs, restaurants and hotels should be closed before 10 pm and employees should return to their homes before 10 pm. People traveling to the city by flight, train and bus, can commute either by auto-rickshaw or other mode of travel, but they need to show their travel ticket to the police if they are stopped at check posts”.

“As Mangaluru commissionerate limits fall under Mangaluru City Corporation limits, City Municipal Council in Ullal, Town Municipal Council in Someshwara, and even in few places under the gram panchayats, 45 check posts have been set up at various places. But, the night curfew will be strictly enforced in MCC limits. All those other than permitted people will be strictly dealt with if violating the curfew and Covid-induced guidelines under the Disaster Management Act. Whoever violates law and commutes will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act and section of IPC. Local police forces will be joined by Personnel from KSRP and CAR in order for effective enforcement of the curfew.

DCPs Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar were also present during the press meet.