Customs at MIA Seize Gold Worth Rs 91 Lakhs between 1 Feb-15 Feb 2023



Mangaluru: The Customs Officers at Mangaluru International Airport seized 1625.000 grams valued at Rs 91,35,850/- during the period of 1 February till 15 February 2023 from five male passengers arriving from Dubai and Bahrain.

The gold was smuggled through different modus operandi such as concealment in the handle of a trolley bag in the Rectum, in the oral cavity, and in the form of a thin paste layer pasted inside the carton box. The officers also seized foreign currency notes of 100 dollars and 2420 pound sterling denomination total equivalent to Rs 6,54,750/- from one male passenger while attempting to smuggle out of India by Air India Express Flight No IX 383 to Dubai.

Further investigation is in progress.

