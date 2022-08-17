Customs Officers Seize Foreign Currency Notes worth Rs 20.71 lakh at MIA

Customs Officers Seize Foreign Currency Notes worth Rs 20.71 lakh at Mangaluru International Airport on 15 August 2022

Mangaluru: The Customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport on 15 August have seized foreign currency notes at the Airport.

The bundles of foreign currency notes valued at Rs 20,71,158, carried illegally by two persons hailing from Kasargod out of India by a SpiceJet flight, were confiscated by the sleuths.

Image for Representation Only

The currency notes seized were 13,200 worth US Dollars, 31800 UAE worth Dirhams, 16,000 worth Saudi Riyals and 160 worth Kuwaiti Dinars. The officers have registered a case against the duo.

