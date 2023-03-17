Customs Officials Seized 1606 Grams of Gold Worth Rs 91 Lakhs between 1-15 March at MIA

Customs Officials Seized 1606 Grams of Gold Worth Rs 90,67,750 Lakhs between 1-15 March 2023 at Mangaluru International airport

Mangaluru: The customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport seized 1606 grams of 24-carat gold valued at Rs 90,67,750 during the period from 1 March to 15 March 2023 from three passengers including one girl baby who arrived from Dubai.

One male passenger smuggled gold by concealing it in paste form in the waistband of their trouser worn by him. The other two passengers were a father who had concealed gold in his rectum and had made his 21-month-old daughter wear a diaper in which a pouch containing gold in the paste form was hidden.

Further investigation is carried on by the customs authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...