Customs Seize Gold worth Rs 43.69 Lakhs in 2 Separate Cases at Mangaluru International Airport

Mangaluru: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport have seized GOLD worth Rs 43.69 lakhs in two separate cases of illegal smuggling of 24 carat gold.

In the first case, on 5 May, a passenger who arrived from Dubai, was carrying gold in paste form. During the routine check the officials seized 732 gram (net) of 24 Carat purity gold from him valued at Rs 37,69,800 extracted in the form of one rectangular shaped gold bar from three oval shaped objects concealed with gold in paste form secreted in his rectum.

In yet another case, again on 5 May, customs seized 116.540 grams (net) of 24 carat gold worth Rs 6,000,181 from a Dubai passenger, smuggled in the form of four numbers of small square shaped yellow coloured shiny solid metallic objects concealed in between the bottom portion of two tins on Nestle brand Dairy cream.