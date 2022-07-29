CUT-A-THON (Hair Donation) by Hair for Hope India, Biker Saviours Bluru & LCI

CUT-A-THON (Hair Donation) by Hair for Hope India, Biker Saviours Bengaluru in Association with Ladies Circle India

Bengaluru: Hair for Hope India with Biker Saviours Bengaluru in Association with Ladies Circle India organised Global Third CUT-A-THON (Hair donation) Event on 24 July 2022 in Mantri Square Malleswaram (Venue partner), Bengaluru.

This project was held with an aim to create awareness, to inspire people to donate their healthy hair for a noble cause to someone who needs it and make them feel complete from within, by the above organizers. Ladies Circle India is a non-political, non-sectarian organisation made up of like- minded young women that bond together to serve the community. Friendship and Service is their motto. They have a number of education, school infrastructure, women empowerment and community service projects executed over the past years.

Thirty Hair donors came forward to donate more than 12 inches hair including Divyashree G G (Actor) who also donated during pregnancy for the same cause and Govinde Gowda (Actor) helped in snipping the hair from donor, Shwetha R Prasad (Actor) has donated 4 wigs which was made by her own hair to cancer patients directly.

Salon partner Play Salon Mantri Mall, Hospitality partner HCG, and supported by K R foundation. This is part of Global Cut-A-Thon organised by Hair for Hope India over 475 people donated from around the world on zoom and 26 locations to cancer patients.

Like this: Like Loading...