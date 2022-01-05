Cute Little Fernandes Sisters, Nia (9) & Kyra (6) Donate their HAIR for Needy Cancer Patients

Mangaluru: Most girls or women cut, restyle, or shave off their hair for either styling or religious purposes. While others aim to create awareness, to inspire people to donate their healthy hair for a noble cause to someone who needs it and make them feel complete from within. It is a kind, generous and satisfying way for those who want to give something back to society to show that they care. Donating hair for cancer patients is both easy and rewarding and anyone can do so. Women’s hair that takes so long to grow can be made into a beautiful wig for someone who really needs it to maintain a positive body image after her hair is shed due to chemotherapy.

THE NEED IS GREAT! Hair is an important part of our looks and the way we project ourselves to the world. Hair is precious and even more so to someone who loses it suddenly due to medical reasons. For cancer patients, hair loss is the most stressful & traumatic side effect of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. This effect on their appearance can be a further setback to patients who are already enduring physical and emotional hardship. The patients lose their identity, lack self-esteem and have lowered morale. And it is where the help of HAIR DONORS is needed at that time.

And here we have two cute little sisters, Miss Adeline Nia Fernandes, age 9, a 4th std student at St Theresa’s School, Mangaluru; and her younger sister Miss Kyra Lauren Fernandes, age 6, a UKG student at the same school. Their parents are Kiran Fernandes, a Dj by profession, and Ms Sushma Fernandes, a home-maker. Both the sisters allowed their hair to grow approximately 22-23 inches long, after being convinced by their mother, so someday their hair could benefit cancer patients who are in need of hair.

And that someday arrived on 3 January 2022, when both the sisters went to Fringe beauty parlour in Kadri, Mangaluru accompanied by their mom, and had their long hair cut into 19 and 22 inches respectively, and then handed over to Ms Mercy D’Souza of Mercy Salon, Mangaluru who then donated it to “Fly High Charitable Trust- an NGO which sends the hair to a company in Chennai which makes wigs, to be handed over to needy financially weak cancer patients.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Ms Sushma Fernandes, the mother of Nia and Kyra said, “I feel proud that my two daughters have donated their precious hair for a good cause. We learn many things from our first giving experience. We learn that we are never too young or too small to find ways to give. Now my daughters have learned that we want to be giving people in life and find ways to help others. And most importantly, they learned good acts and gave the lead to more good acts and giving, thereby inspiring others to give too. They were so excited that they are willing to donate their hair again in the future. Doing this as a family feels really great!”

Shy but smart Nia said, “My mom had explained to me how hair is very much needed by cancer patients who lose hair during cancer treatment, and I was very much convinced, and therefore I readily agreed to grow my hair long and now donated it for a good cause. I decided it is the best I could do to help the ones who need it more than I do. My mom said that donating hair is one of the ways by which we can support those living with cancer, and I agreed to grow my hair until it reached 25 inches long, and I proudly donated 19 inches of it. I feel so blessed to help a great cause. This has been a very touching experience for me since I am going to put smiles on the faces of innocent children and adults. Can’t wait for my tresses to grow so I can do this all over again!”

In conclusion, in my perspective, Hair donations are just one method by which people can support those living with cancer. Donating hair to help women and children with medically-induced hair loss is a wonderful way to help those who are coping with unfair diseases such as cancer, or accidents such as burns. Many people think that monetary donations and gifts of large chunks of time are far more valuable, but that’s simply not true. Through hair donation, you not only give a part of yourself (literally) but do something that can help someone living with cancer today.

That’s why donating hair to hair loss victims is so noble. It doesn’t just give them hair – it gives them confidence. Donating hair to create a natural-looking wig will also allow patients to go on with their lives without announcing “I’m a patient” to the rest of the world. It isn’t just about hair, it’s a sort of psychological treatment for all who are suffering hair loss through illness. My appeal to people with healthy hair is to consider hair donation as a unique way to help those who are ill. Hair donation can be thought of as an act of sacrifice similar to organ donation which can be repeated over and over again unlike organ donation which usually only happens once.

If you have heard that you can donate your hair to benefit women and children with cancer, you’re correct. Look for organizations that organize Hair Donation Drives, where you can put your hair for good. If you have watched a loved one go through cancer treatment, or if you have gone through cancer treatment yourself, you may have felt an urge to “give back.” Donating your hair is a non-monetary way that you can benefit people living with cancer directly. One of the most dreaded side effects of cancer treatment is hair loss, whether due to chemotherapy-induced hair loss or as a side effect of radiation therapy to the brain. For both men and women, hair can play a role in your self-image.

If you’re in the mood for a new hairstyle and a fabulous short ‘do is on your mind, don’t just sweep it away into the trash. Instead, consider donating your hair to a worthy charitable cause. Many patients lose their hair due to cancer treatments. When a person loses their hair, they often lose some self-esteem too. That’s why donating your hair to create a natural-looking wig for a person in need is such a great idea. Donating hair for cancer patients is both easy and rewarding. You will feel good knowing that your short hairstyle has helped out someone who really needs it. Various NGOs, like Fly High Charitable Trust, Mangaluru, will help poor financially weak patients undergoing hair loss (short or long term) due to various medical conditions to make wigs. Anyone can donate hair for patients who lose hair during treatment like chemotherapy, radiation due to cancer, burn victims, or other dermatological conditions.

IF YOU PLAN ON DONATING YOUR HAIR YOU CAN CALL MERCY SALON AT 8277049932 OR FLY HIGH CHARITABLE TRUST 8197201536 (Ms SHERYL)